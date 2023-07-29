Witches And Demons Strange Love Affair

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 57: First part: Are the witches of the BLM described in the book of Ezekiel? Second part: A breakdown of the movie Nefarious and a detailed explanation of the demon's behavior.
For more
information, please visit our main website
at http://scotthenslernetwork.org.
You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/