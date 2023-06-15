Sang this for my mom; her favourite 🎤🎶🤗

Because I am moving away soon. Sometimes one has to let go and take some distance when emotions are running high and there doesn't seem to be a team spirit. 🙏💖

This is the youtube version if here on Brighteon the sound is no good. Oh my, just discovered youtube turned me into a Baphomet image !!🙈🤯 and views and likes were reduced to only a few hundred!! Crazy stuff. Those people are SICK!! But yes, I was already leaving that evil platform ... scary stuff... 😬

https://youtube.com/shorts/zQ1JkyYPimA?feature=share3

In April 2021 I let her sign a contract not to get vaccinated or otherwise I wouldn't take care of her when she would get sick.

https://www.brighteon.com/d0a7d71d-6c58-4aa1-8dd6-e4580027697c

When one makes oneself sick, I don't want the responsibility of aftercare for I knew from the start Covid wasn't what they said it was. Not only did I get the label conspiracy theorist, she took 2 Pfizer shots as did the rest of my family (plus some took all the boosters!) whom I warned not to take it. I was already the black sheep with only my dad as best buddy. Unfortunately he died as a consequence of chemotherapy just when Corona started. You know the story. Ever since I try to wake my family up or get them to think critically I end up being labeled crazy. Also am I the only religious member of this family. I talked about it a bit in my videos. You might understand why moving away is a better decision for my own health and wellbeing.

We don't hate each other, but I prefer peace and quiet rather than emotional outbursts. I can't act like everything is back to normal because we're far from that. I stay true to myself. I said to my mom "I love you, that is why I try to help you understand for over 3 years now. I did do everything I could didn't I?" And my mom said "Yes, but we don't share that same worldview. You are the only one"

😢😭 It breaks my heart. How can she be so blind? So I have to let it go. Respect her choice to look away from the truth and live a lie.

I left everything behind in Canada (and got very sick myself) to come back here in the Netherlands to take care of my dad and now he's dead, I'm yet again shunned by my own family. But I am healing. And I have so many nice and kind people I know here. I am not alone. We are not alone.

🙏💖