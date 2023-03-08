Jan 6th INSURRECTION - The BIG LIE part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even though both Democrats & Republicans can't be Trusted - the Democrat Party shows Time & Time Again it is the Party closest to the Rule of Communism.Democrats will LIE, CHEAT, STEAL & even MURDER to satisfy their thirst for Control & Power.
Part 1 Video from the Capitol demonstration on Jan 6th clearly shows this coelution with the Main Stream Press outlets
to manufacture a Narrative of Deception & to Squash the 1st Amendment.
Every Congressional LIAR on that FARCE Jan 6th Committee needs to be Impeached
then Criminally Charged.
Personally I think they should be Publicly Hanged for the Treasonous Deeds.
> visit my Amazon online store <
LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique
- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals