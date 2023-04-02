THE (NEW) TRUTH ABOUT BITCOIN - OBJECTIONS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Bitcoin - Objections!
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux explodes the common objections to the viability and sustainability of Bitcoin, including:
- It's not tangible.
Relies on electricity and the internet.
- Too volatile.
Not dual use.
- Environmentally destructive.
For criminals and terrorists.
- States won’t let it compete.
Full disclosure: I own bitcoin.