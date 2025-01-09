Mass vaccination and the DEMISE of POLITICIANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When the covid-19 plandemic arrived, our politicians relentlessly peddled a so called experimental vaccine.
There are politicians who we know that pretended to take these covid -19 poison shots
But there are many politicians who bought into the lies and excitedly took shot after shot.
As we roll in to 2025 we recall the the many politicians who have met and continue to meet their demise.
Many people say these people are deserving of their karma for their role in peddling, coercing and mandating an untested, unsafe and toxic injection onto the public that has killed and injured so many.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/