Mike Adams and Dean Ryan discuss the Culture War we are going through including the Transgender agenda and the War on Women's Sports - Part A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that the children can get groomed as early as 5 years old. ? Aren't you getting tired of the Rainbow Children's Trans Gender story time with these fat old men dressed up like women molesting your children at these public events. They do dispicable things like shaking their hairy fat asses in Children's faces and molest them when they are sitting on their Man laps