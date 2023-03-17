© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2boni20480
"In More Than One Case, Clients Have Asked A Law Firm Not To Look Too Closely At Any Documents That Have To Do With China. In Particular, Related To Pharmaceutical Cases. This Is Just One Way American Companies, Wittingly Or Unwittingly, Get Involved In Forwarding The CCP's Agenda."
Corporate lawyer Heather Lapollo with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 discussing her professional experiences witnessing American companies support the CCP.