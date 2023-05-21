© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the supposedly unannounced transfer of Italian B1 Centauro wheeled tanks equipped with a 105mm gun to Ukraine.Best comment found from an Italian about this video:
Lovely. We have half the country underwater, damages in the billions, tens of thousands made homeless... And we dump billions on Ukraine. What a government we have.