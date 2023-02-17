© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02/11/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 84: An American policeman said to the NFSC protesters that the CCP wants to turn the United States, and even the whole world, into a communist country, and he does not want his children to receive communist education at school. Other passers-by, including the police, are very supportive of our anti-CCP protest and chant our slogan “Take Down the CCP!”
02/11/2023 对邪恶说不 第84天：一名美国警察对新中国联邦的抗议者说，中共想把美国甚至全世界都变成共产主义国家，他不希望他的孩子在学校里面接受共产主义教育。其他路人，包括警察，都非常支持我们的反共抗议活动，并高呼我们的口号：“消灭中国共产党!”