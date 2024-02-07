Intention - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

2. Intention

Anti-white racism is a way of life for some people. Like ending any old habit, anti-white racism requires a conscious decision to pursue it as a goal and way of being. Intention brings mindful presence and awareness to what we say and what we do.





Setting the intention to have an open heart and open mind in order to be end anti-white racism affects how one shows up.





Intention to overcome anti-white racism will help adjust one’s life lens, and it will deactivate the trance of autopilot. This will help you tap into your internal motivation to not be a anti-white racist.





Being motivated internally is what will most help you to make lasting change. Affirming why you don’t want to be an anti-white racist as part of your intention will remind you of your goal and help you stick to it.





