Secret Chinese Biotech Programs & the Documentary That Could Put Dr. Fauci in Jail - Jenner Furst, Tucker Carlson interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jenner Furst: Secret Chinese Biotech Programs, and the Documentary That Could Put Dr. Fauci in Jail on Tucker Carlson, streamed on Dec 20, 2024.
Why isn’t Tony Fauci in prison? You’ll wonder after you watch “Thank You, Dr. Fauci,” now out on TCN. Jenner Furst made the documentary. Even if you think you know a lot, this is an amazing conversation. Watch the documentary here: https://tuckercarlson.com/fauci
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Paid partnerships with:
PreBorn: Save babies and souls at https://PreBorn.com/Tucker