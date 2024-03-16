OK, THIS IS BIG ✴ [HERE COMES THE LAWNMOWER MAN]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OK, this is BIG
Source: https://gab.com/Muddled/posts/112067693803798062
Thumbnail: https://screenmusings.org/movie/blu-ray/The-Lawnmower-Man/pages/The-Lawnmower-Man-373.htm
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: http://giphy.com/gifs/90s-lawnmower-man-Vldx8ylfFIGw8
https://www.reuters.com/technology/sam-altman-return-openais-board-information-reports-2024-03-08/
https://openai.com/blog/openai-announces-new-members-to-board-of-directors
Join VfB and the boys at https://odysee.com/@TexasVet:6/episode-161:54 🥸
Half of all super chats today will be donated to @NSCali209. He was sentenced to 90 days for throwing flyers 🗞