❗️The possible military annexation of Greenland to the United States under the elected US President Donald Trump could become the shortest armed conflict in human history, this opinion is cited in the article by the Politico newspaper, which cites analysts' assessments.

"Denmark is well aware that it cannot defend Greenland from anyone alone. The question is, who [the Americans] will fight? With their own military? They are already there," the newspaper cites the opinion of Christian Soby Christensen, a senior research fellow at the Center for War Studies at the University of Copenhagen.

Earlier, Trump published a video in which the residents of Greenland ask him to buy the island.

Denmark has only 17,000 soldiers, and most of the heavy equipment for the ground forces was donated to Ukraine.

Adding: ❗️Danish TV claims that Trump's team bribed homeless people to record a video about Greenland in exchange for food.

Added on the 11th Jan: Danish MP Carsten Hønge called on social media to seek help from Russia after Trump's statements about Greenland:

"Denmark will not agree to the separation of Greenland

In a situation of extreme escalation and tension, we need to take extreme measures and seek help from Russia to resolve this problem.

And I am sure that our request will be heard, because Russia will not allow Greenland to become part of the United States. It is as disadvantageous for Russia as it is for us."

A few hours later, for some reason, he deleted his post.

Canada is preparing for a trade war with the United States and intends to impose retaliatory tariffs if Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, Canadian government sources told Bloomberg.

In 2018, Canada already imposed tariffs on certain American goods in response to Trump's actions. This time, Ottawa is ready to impose tariffs on almost all goods so that their currencies are equalized in tariffs. Currently, one Canadian dollar is equal to 0.69 US dollars.

Outgoing Prime Minister Trudeau's government is exploring its options for retaliation, but hopes Trump will not impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods as he has promised.