Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Svensk läkare undersökte innehållet i sprutorna
TowardsTheLight
Nobelpristagaren Prof Luc Montagnier, journalisten Börje Peratt och läkaren Erik Enby dog under märkliga omständigheter efter de uttalade sig om riskerna med Covid injektionerna.

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

