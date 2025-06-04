🔥 Check Out Monday's Homeless Outreach Testimonies 🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What an incredible time of homeless outreach
evangelism this Monday! Lives were touched, hearts
were opened, and powerful testimonies poured in as
we shared the love of Jesus on the streets. 🙌🏼✨
Every Monday at 9:30AM (📍Location TBD), we go out
with boldness and compassion — and you are invited!
Whether you're seasoned in evangelism or it's your
first time, there's a place for you. The harvest is RIPE
but the laborers are FEW (Luke 10:2)... now is the time
to GO! 🕊️🌾
💥 Never evangelized before? No worries — connect
with The Voyagers! We’re here to train, equip, and walk
with you step-by-step.
Bring a friend. Bring your faith. And bring your YES.
Mondays will never be the same again.
#Evangelism #HomelessOutreach #TheHarvestIsReady
#TheVoyagers #JesusLovesTheOne
#HandsAndFeetOfJesus #StreetMinistry #GetEquipped
#TestimonyTuesdaySupport
Voyagers Ministries 🙌 | Donate Today via Givebutter
Voyagers Ministries is on a mission to reach hearts, transform lives, and share the love of Jesus through powerful evangelism and outreach. Your support makes it all possible!
If you feel led to give and be part of what God is doing through this ministry, you can donate safely and securely through Givebutter:
👉 https://givebutter.com/voyagersministries
Every gift—large or small—helps us continue to spread the Gospel and serve communities in need. Thank you for your generosity and partnership!
Stay connected:
📸 Follow us on Instagram
📘 Like us on Facebook
🎥 Subscribe for more videos from the mission field
#VoyagersMinistries #DonateNow #GiveButter #SupportMinistry #Evangelism