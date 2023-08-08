BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kingdom Educational Movement Teaches Children to Utilize Their Callings - Lesley Russell
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • 08/08/2023

Imagine a curriculum that teaches your children to embrace their God-given talents while giving them an opportunity to grow those gifts in a creative and focused environment. Lesley Russell has brought that dream to life with EQUIP 210, a leading homeschool movement in southern California that equips teens, tweens, and toddlers with a rich and diverse educational experience centered on creativity, art, and real-world skills. This program allows kids K-12 to participate in internships in all aspects of art and entertainment, such as screenplay writing, video, music, technology, healthy social media use, and even agriculture. Students can get hands-on expertise and prepare for the workplace by participating in this trailblazing program. 



TAKEAWAYS


As a parent, model behavior that you want your children to exhibit when they become adults

Start a K-12 program in your area easily through the EQUIP 210 Partnering Program


Lesley’s program aims at helping kids see their value and worth in the eyes of their Creator


Donate to Equip 210 and invest in the next generation through Equip210.com



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Independent Learning Academy Video: https://bit.ly/3XRHaNY  

Tower Twenty IG: https://www.instagram.com/towertwenty.co/

Bark App Subscription (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE


🔗 CONNECT WITH EQUIP 210

Website: https://equip210.com/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/44ToIa5  

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/equip_210/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@equip210 

Podcast: https://reinventingeducation.podbean.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH LESLEY RUSSELL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lesley_russell7/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
californiachildrenstudentsteenshomeschoolcurriculumk-12tina griffintweenscounter culture mom showlesley russellkingdom educational movementequip 210
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy