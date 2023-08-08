Kingdom Educational Movement Teaches Children to Utilize Their Callings - Lesley Russell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine a curriculum that teaches your children to embrace their God-given talents while giving them an opportunity to grow those gifts in a creative and focused environment. Lesley Russell has brought that dream to life with EQUIP 210, a leading homeschool movement in southern California that equips teens, tweens, and toddlers with a rich and diverse educational experience centered on creativity, art, and real-world skills. This program allows kids K-12 to participate in internships in all aspects of art and entertainment, such as screenplay writing, video, music, technology, healthy social media use, and even agriculture. Students can get hands-on expertise and prepare for the workplace by participating in this trailblazing program.
TAKEAWAYS
As a parent, model behavior that you want your children to exhibit when they become adults
Start a K-12 program in your area easily through the EQUIP 210 Partnering Program
Lesley’s program aims at helping kids see their value and worth in the eyes of their Creator
Donate to Equip 210 and invest in the next generation through Equip210.com
