The Plan-Mikki Willis
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
139 views • 04/12/2023

I’m often asked, “how did you know the pandemic was a scam so early on?” My answer, “they warned us.”


In October of 2019, Bill Gates (and other usual suspects) funded and organized a 3.5 hour pandemic simulation that laid out in mind blowing detail every step that was later used to trample on our liberties and lives. This is officially known as Event 201.


Watch my 10 minute movie, The Plan, to see for yourself just how brazen they were! If there’s anyone in your life who still questions whether or not the pandemic was a planned event, challenge them to watch this side-by-side comparison of reality vs. simulation!


Mikki Willis


https://twitter.com/plandemic3movie/status/1644204208881532928?s=46&t=G8osZoHuXTQhHbGFJD4WZg 

new world orderthe plandepopulationworld economic forumevent 201covid 19plandemicmikki willis
