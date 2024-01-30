Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We are winning! 😁 WHO warns that Pandemic Agreement might not be finalized by May 2024, as previously agreed - blames conspiracy theories. 🤣🤣🤣
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
418 views
Published a month ago

We are winning! 😁

WHO warns that Pandemic Agreement might not be finalized by May 2024, as previously agreed - blames conspiracy theories.
🤣🤣🤣

“The working groups are operating amidst a torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories. There are those who claim the pandemic agreement and IHR will cede sovereignty to WHO, to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries”Tedros stated.

Source @Laura Aboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

Keywords
conspiracy theoristswhotedrospandemic agreement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket