We are winning! 😁 WHO warns that Pandemic Agreement might not be finalized by May 2024, as previously agreed - blames conspiracy theories. 🤣🤣🤣

WHO warns that Pandemic Agreement might not be finalized by May 2024, as previously agreed - blames conspiracy theories.
“The working groups are operating amidst a torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories. There are those who claim the pandemic agreement and IHR will cede sovereignty to WHO, to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries”Tedros stated.
