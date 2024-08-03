BILL EIGEL | Missouri... THE NEXT FLORIDA? - DEI, Taxes, Education, Foreign Country, Land Ownership, Illegal Immigration | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









Senator Bill Eigel

WEBSITE: www.billeigel.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/EigelforMO/

TWITTER: https://www.facebook.com/EigelforMO/

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/eigelforgov

DONATE: https://secure.winred.com/eigel-for-missouri/donate-today-web

















Bill Eigel is a husband, father, veteran, and small business owner. He and his wife, Amanda, have lived in St. Charles County, Missouri, for their entire adult lives outside of military assignments and service. Bill currently serves as the State Senator from Missouri's 23rd Senatorial District and was sworn into office on January 4th, 2017.









Bill began his adult life as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Captain. He served for nearly eight years with assignments in Louisiana, Arizona, and at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri. Bill was the Aircraft Maintenance Officer in charge of half of America's entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers.









After leaving the service in 2007, Bill and Amanda moved to St. Charles County, Amanda's hometown, to raise their children closer to family and be part of the local community. The Eigels purchased St. Louis Skylights,





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 9ef34bb4108296ad