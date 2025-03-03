BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 378 - Testing Testing!
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
60 views • 6 months ago

In this video I’m going to be talking about the Covid MASKS, TESTS and INJECTIONS again in order to explain their purpose in Satan’s program. It appears that many people are still either uncertain or simply do not understand the PURPOSE of these 3 DEVICES in this WORLD DECEPTION. They are NOT to be viewed as separate ITEMS because they WERE and still are a PACKAGE working together to achieve the end goal of World Empire for the Beast.

Is it too late to still be talking about this? It will never be old news while the Virus FICTION continues to be propagated daily in the NEWS!


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 390 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel

sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
