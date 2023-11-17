Liz Gunn Update: "I Saw Potentially 400 Deaths Linked To One Vaccinator. This Is Horrific Stuff!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Sunfellow On COVID-19
October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3s48jl-liz-gunn-update-i-saw-potentially-400-deaths-linked-to-one-vaccinator.-this.html
Recently Liz Gunn posted the damning video below, so we reached out to her to get an update:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1715685103643267337