© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MERRITT MEDICAL HOUR DR. LEE MERRITT Explains; ‘Why I do not believe this is MNRA in the vaccines.’
WAGNER PMC GROUP Video
ONTRACT WITH THE MOTHERLAND
‘’A huge exception was made for us.’
Until recently, 'Wagner' PMC
RT was a very secretive organisation.’
‘The video you're about to see RTI has never been filmed before.’
RTI
‘From their forward positions,
RTA we'll see how assault groups, reconnaissance and
RT electronic warfare units work to understand who they are,
RT how they got here.’
Dr. Lee Merritt
The Medical Rebel
Website;
https://drleemerritt.com/