MERRITT MEDICAL HOUR DR. LEE MERRITT Explains; ‘Why I do not believe this is MNRA in the vaccines.’ WAGNER PMC GROUP Video
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
10
2070 views • 05/10/2023

MERRITT MEDICAL HOUR DR. LEE MERRITT Explains; ‘Why I do not believe this is MNRA in the vaccines.’

WAGNER PMC GROUP Video

ONTRACT WITH THE MOTHERLAND

‘’A huge exception was made for us.’

Until recently, 'Wagner' PMC

RT was a very secretive organisation.’

‘The video you're about to see RTI has never been filmed before.’

RTI

‘From their forward positions,

RTA we'll see how assault groups, reconnaissance and

RT electronic warfare units work to understand who they are,

RT how they got here.’


Dr. Lee Merritt 

The Medical Rebel

Website;

https://drleemerritt.com/






Keywords
vaccinesrussiaukrainedr lee merrittmnramerritt medical hourreconnaissancewagner group pmcrt electronic warfareassault groups
