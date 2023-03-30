Children Are the Targets of the Radical Left

Three quick stories illustrate how kids are being attacked by the radical left from every angle, as I covered on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

DC Library Displays Books Promoting LGBT Agenda Ahead of Christian Book Story Hour

Protesters failed to prevent or disrupt a Christian story hour in a Washington, D.C., public library on Wednesday.

The story hour at the library in the Cleveland Park neighborhood was part of a 15-library Brave Books tour, which began on Feb. 9. The readings featured five Brave Books authors—Christian actor Kirk Cameron, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec, and Brave Books founder Trent Talbot.

The library prepared for the event by displaying 36 LGBT-themed books in a shelf topped with the message “Cleveland Park Public Library Celebrates All Races, All Religions, All Genders, All Sexual Orientations, All Countries of Origin, All Classes.” A library worker told The Daily Signal the library put up the display just one day before the reading.

Read the whole story at Daily Signal. https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/03/29/dc-library-displays-books-promoting-lgbt-agenda-ahead-christian-book-story-hour/

Virginia School District Boots 14 Sexually Explicit Books to County Libraries

A Virginia school district’s new superintendent decided Wednesday to remove 14 sexually explicit books from school libraries and donate them to the county government’s public library system.

The 14 “young adult” novels to be removed from libraries in Spotsylvania County Public Schools by order of Superintendent Mark Taylor, on the job since Nov. 1, include...

It is not clear whether the Spotylvania County government’s library system would accept copies of the 14 books from the school system, or place restrictions on minors’ access to them if it does. A committee of school district staff consulted by Taylor had defended the 14 titles.

Read the whole story at Daily Signal. https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/03/29/virginia-school-district-removes-14-sexually-explicit-books/

Democrats Walk Out of Committee Meeting After Hearing How Dismemberment Abortions Tear Off Babies’ Limbs

Outraged Montana Senate Democrats walked out of a committee hearing Tuesday because they did not want to hear how abortions brutally kill unborn babies.

According to Montana Public Radio, the Democrat lawmakers objected to what they claimed was “unnecessarily graphic and inflammatory” language about abortions.

The state Senate has been holding hearings on a series of pro-life bills this week, including state House Bill 721. The pro-life legislation would ban dismemberment abortions that kill nearly fully-formed second-trimester unborn babies by pulling them apart limb from limb while their heart is still beating and then removing their body in pieces from the womb.

Read the whole story at Life News. https://www.lifenews.com/2023/03/29/democrats-walk-out-of-committee-meeting-after-hearing-how-dismemberment-abortions-tear-off-babies-limbs/