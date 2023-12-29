The New System...

Melissa Ciummei, a financial investor from Northern Ireland, has serious
concerns that injections will be used more like data passports to
control participation in society.
She believes that this `passport` system was manufactured in order to help bring about a financial reset, replacing our currency system.
Because passports are so crucial for the successful implementation of this new financial system, mandatory vaccination of all citizens, young and old, will be imperative for the plan to succeed.
