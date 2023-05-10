Good Bye America Hello Migration Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Title 42 expires are we witnessing the end of the Land of the Free & the Home of the Brave; or the beginning of the Brave New World Order? Or Both?
Greg Reese provides evidence from Michael Yon that countless Military Aged Chinese Nationals are embedded with the hoard's of humanity flooding into our Southern Border