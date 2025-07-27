BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY YA'AKOV "JAMES" 001

The book of Ya’akov - Theme

The Book of Ya’akov talks about wisdom. So the central theme of the epistle is wisdom. Ya’akov stresses that genuine faith will certainly produce good works. Furthermore, the Book of Ya’akov sounds much like Solomon’s Proverbs because he uses TORAH.

The book of Ya’akov - Purpose of Writing

The purpose of this letter is to exhort followers of YESHUA to maturity and holiness of life and to strengthen faith and loyalty. The Book of Ya’akov teaches the right Messianic behavior. Ya’akov’ teachings emphasize the works that exemplify the justification. Ya’akov was writing to Jews and Gentiles to uplift them to continue growing in this

