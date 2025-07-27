BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY YA'AKOV "JAMES" 001
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 month ago

The book of Ya’akov - Theme

The Book of Ya’akov talks about wisdom. So the central theme of the epistle is wisdom. Ya’akov stresses that genuine faith will certainly produce good works. Furthermore, the Book of Ya’akov sounds much like Solomon’s Proverbs because he uses TORAH.

The book of Ya’akov - Purpose of Writing

The purpose of this letter is to exhort followers of YESHUA to maturity and holiness of life and to strengthen faith and loyalty. The Book of Ya’akov teaches the right Messianic behavior. Ya’akov’ teachings emphasize the works that exemplify the justification. Ya’akov was writing to Jews and Gentiles to uplift them to continue growing in this

new Messianic walk of faith.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy