1yr ago davidwhitehead Cult Of The Medics Chapter Eight UNDERWORLD

1yr ago davidwhitehead Cult Of The Medics Chapter Eight UNDERWORLDdwtruthwarrior David Whiteheadhttps://www.rokfin.com/post/92267/Cult-Of-The-Medics-Chapter-Eight-UNDERWORLD-
https://rumble.com/v1bgvah-cult-of-the-medics-chapter-eight-underworld.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EZ5g1bHFUbx/
Cult Of The Medics Chapter Eight: UNDERWORLD
We live in the sunlit world of what we believe to be reality. But there is, unseen by most. an Underworld, a place that is just as real, but not as brightly lit, a dark side if you will...
Catch up on the series here https://cultofthemedics.com/
Donations
https://www.cultofthemedics.com/donate
This is the culmination of 15 years of research that I am presenting in several episodes.
This project is on-going and all-encompassing, and it's important that it's out there. Therefore, I am releasing this project for free. You can share, download, re-upload, clip, and reference. All I ask is that you credit where credit is due, and make a small financial contribution if you see its value.
https://t.me/cultofthemedics