America's Hidden Secret History | Revolutionary Origins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The origins of the United States and the 4th of July celebration, and the intriguing; secret untold history on the founding of America.
Update July 8:
At the 4min10sec to 4min24sec mark a photo of King Louis XVI is shown with the caption: "Louis XIV won the revolutionary war." Louis XVI -- not Louis XIV -- won the revolutionary war. The reason the caption says 'Louis XIV" is because an auto complete feature must have automatically popped up and suggested "Louis XIV" which I then clicked on while thinking it said "Louis XVI".