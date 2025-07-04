BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America's Hidden Secret History | Revolutionary Origins
Rational TV
Rational TV
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 2 months ago

The origins of the United States and the 4th of July celebration, and the intriguing; secret untold history on the founding of America.


Update July 8:

At the 4min10sec to 4min24sec mark a photo of King Louis XVI is shown with the caption: "Louis XIV won the revolutionary war." Louis XVI -- not Louis XIV -- won the revolutionary war. The reason the caption says 'Louis XIV" is because an auto complete feature must have automatically popped up and suggested "Louis XIV" which I then clicked on while thinking it said "Louis XVI".

Keywords
current eventsnewscollapsepoliticswarinvasionbritishindependencesecret societiesfoundersjuly 4luciferfreemasonscoloniesrevolutionary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy