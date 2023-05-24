BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moms on A Mission | Guest: Dr. Jason Dean | Brain Fog | Detoxification Supplements | Brain Candy
Moms On A Mission
36 views • 05/24/2023

Dr. Jason Dean, owner of Palmer Natural Health, Revolution Health, and BraveTV,  joins us on the show today to talk all about brain health. We share a definition of brain fog from the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Dean  gives us a detailed explanation of what causes brain fog and helps us understand some factors affecting mental clarity.  He recommends a naturopathic supplement called BC-ATP, aka Brain Candy, and suggests several lifestyle strategies to improve brain health. Check out “Brain Candy”, Full Moon Protocol, and all the other organic, all natural supplements at www.bravetv.store/mission.  Use promo code MISSION to receive a discount. 



Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code MISSION for up to 66% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission -Use promo code MISSION for $20 off your first order.





Links:

https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-brain-fog-5195298 


https://bravetv.store/products/bc-atp-brain-candy 


https://www.webmd.com/brain/ss/slideshow-brain-fog 


https://health.clevelandclinic.org/brain-fog/ 


https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-sweet-danger-of-sugar 


www.momsonamission.net 


[email protected] 


