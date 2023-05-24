Moms on A Mission | Guest: Dr. Jason Dean | Brain Fog | Detoxification Supplements | Brain Candy

Dr. Jason Dean, owner of Palmer Natural Health, Revolution Health, and BraveTV, joins us on the show today to talk all about brain health. We share a definition of brain fog from the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Dean gives us a detailed explanation of what causes brain fog and helps us understand some factors affecting mental clarity. He recommends a naturopathic supplement called BC-ATP, aka Brain Candy, and suggests several lifestyle strategies to improve brain health. Check out “Brain Candy”, Full Moon Protocol, and all the other organic, all natural supplements at www.bravetv.store/mission. Use promo code MISSION to receive a discount.







