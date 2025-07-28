© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/27/2025
Titus 1:7-10 How To Be An Influential Christian
Intro: This passage is used many times in Preacher or Pastor ordination services. It describes the qualities for a Church leader. But I think every Christian should have these qualities. Every Christian should strive to be this way. Every Christian not just pastors should be held to these standards in order to be an effective servant of Christ in the world. Every one of us should want to be an influence for Christ on the lives of others.
(Note: The last 3:33 of the message had technical problems)