Dynamite - No Love
Sunshine Express Media
Sunshine Express Media
8 views • 04/12/2023

...without #freedom ...

Music: 'No Freedom'

Musician: Dido

Album: Girl Who Got Away, 2013

Producer: Rollo Armstrong, Dido & Rick Nowels; Label: RCA

Lyrics:

Take it by your silence

That I'm free to walk out the door

By the look in your eyes I can tell

You don't think I'll be back for more


Try to think of the world

Where you could stay and these safe hands could go

Take your heart above the water

Wherever I choose to go


No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love


Even when you don't see me

And even when you don't hear

I'll be flying low below the sun

And you'll feel it all out here


No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love


Standing here in silence

The world in front of me

Holding you in my hand

And seeing as you'd see


No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love


No freedom without love



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings
