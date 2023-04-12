Dynamite - No Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
...without #freedom ...
Music: 'No Freedom'
Musician: Dido
Album: Girl Who Got Away, 2013
Producer: Rollo Armstrong, Dido & Rick Nowels; Label: RCA
Lyrics:
Take it by your silence
That I'm free to walk out the door
By the look in your eyes I can tell
You don't think I'll be back for more
Try to think of the world
Where you could stay and these safe hands could go
Take your heart above the water
Wherever I choose to go
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No freedom without love
Even when you don't see me
And even when you don't hear
I'll be flying low below the sun
And you'll feel it all out here
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No freedom without love
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No freedom without love
Standing here in silence
The world in front of me
Holding you in my hand
And seeing as you'd see
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No love without freedom
No freedom without love
No freedom without love
This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.