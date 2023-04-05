Do You Have the JFK Secret Society Speech? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 4, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-jfksecret/
Paul writes in to ask if I have the full JFK "secret society" speech. Why, yes, I do! And guess what? The full speech shows that those highly-edited two-minute YouTube videos you saw back in the day were misleading at best and downright dishonest at worst. Wait until you hear what JFK was actually saying.