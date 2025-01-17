Red Pill Nation Hangout #420

1. 8:40 Legislative Branch attempting to squeeze through KOSA (Kids Online Safety Act)

2. 24:45 Terrorist Attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas New Year’s Day

3. 1:02:34 Leftists attempt a new pathetic tactic! Woke Right

4. 1:37:24 Democrats attempting to use the 14th Amendment to stop Trump from assuming office

5. 2:12:10 SURPRISE Bluesky has turned into a Leftist cesspool

6. 2:41:24 Canadian MSM using astroturf campaign about Trump Annexing Canada

7. 3:19:10 Brittany Venti is retiring

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

