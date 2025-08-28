“Our diplomacy is a diplomacy of dignity…”

— Nicolás Maduro

Maduro calls the US nuclear deployment, gunboat tactics of empire, and Venezuela refuses to bow.

The world cannot go back to what it was 100 years ago. That era is over. Our diplomacy comes from Bolívar, from Chávez.

Venezuelan air force will conduct exercises with the SU-30 MK2 in the eastern part of the country, Cumaná and its surroundings.

