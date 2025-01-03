Julian Assange on 'Intelligent Evil Dust', Nano Bots, Smart Dust

partial video from the World Ethical Data Forum interview via RT & Ruptly, from 20th September 2018. Julian Assange's Last Interview before his Arrest in London.

Julian Assange has discussed the concept of "smart dust" in various interviews, notably in one of his last public communications before his internet access was cut off by the Ecuadorian embassy in 2018. He described smart dust as being akin to "intelligent evil dust scattered everywhere like confetti, in everything." Assange highlighted the potential of this technology to monitor & collect data extensively, suggesting that it could be used for surveillance purposes. This dust, according to Assange, consists of tiny electronic circuits that can be embedded in various materials, powered by ambient radio waves & capable of interacting with other devices or systems. He expressed concern over the privacy implications and the pervasive nature of such nanotechnology.

This video found from 'old scientist' on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ5vtHXHpSY&ab_channel=oldscientist

Another link: https://worldethicaldata.org/node/49



