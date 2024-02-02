Palestinian journalist Alam Sadeq Documented his Evacuation - Walking from Khan Younis to Rafah - “Unfortunately, it was a trip of death”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Unfortunately, it was a trip of death.”
Palestinian journalist Alam Sadeq documented his evacuation from Khan Younis to Rafah alongside several journalists and other displaced Palestinians. He described how they braved bombs, gunfire and snipers to reach safety.
He also spoke to an eyewitness who revealed that a wheelchair-bound Palestinian man died along the way and could not be given a proper burial.