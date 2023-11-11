Government Sachs Enters Geopolitics - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw534/
This week on the New World Next Week: Government Sachs is at it again with a new geopolitical think tank; IDs and payment cards for all! (in Germany) and no bank cards for others! (in Japan); and the people push back against the harvesting of baby blood (and DNA).
