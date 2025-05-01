💥Russian drone operator stalks a UKR APC in central Konstantinovka, waits for the rear hatch to open - strikes the Ukrainian personnel inside the vehicle.

💥🇺🇦 A Russian fiber-optic guided drone operator stalks a Ukrainian APC in the central part of Konstantinovka, waits for the rear hatch to open, and then strikes the Ukrainian personnel inside the vehicle.

Ukraine open to TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS...

...but only “de facto,” not “de jure, forever,” US special envoy Keith Kellogg told Fox News.

💬 “That's what they're willing to go to, they told me that last week," Kellogg said.

When asked if the US was ready to walk away from peace talks to end the Ukraine conflict, he added: "I don't think so."