Dr Sam Bailey ft Dr Mark Edmond: My Profession Is Not 'Scientific'! [05.09.2023]

Dr Mark Edmond is a former Olympic athlete and was a popular family doctor for 18 years in Christchurch and Wanaka, New Zealand.

He discusses his awakening to the true cause of illness and becoming a holistic health practitioner.

Dr Mark Edmond's website: https://www.thegooddoc.co.nz/

No 'Virus' has EVER been 'isolated' and does NOT Exists! Documented and Confirmed!

- Dis-'eases' are Poisoning!

- 'Viruses' are simply excretions of a toxic cell.

- 'Viruses' happen when the Cell is poisoned.

- We are all being poisoned slowly daily.

- You are what you drink, eat and think and what you are 'exposed' to (EMF, 4/5G, WIFI etc)

- You body are a self-healing machine who detox itself.

Proof? - watch and research this:

TERRAIN The Film Part 1 & 2 (Without Commercials & Advertisement) [15.02.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YMQ9cNLhP6T6/

https://rumble.com/v2kbxjm-terrain-the-documentary-part-1-and-2-reloaded-without-commercials-and-adver.html

https://t.me/KimOsboel/5419

The INside Effects - How the Body Heals Itself! (Full Documentary) [09.07.2023]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/53SMY3qe4bAa/

https://rumble.com/v2z6z9s-the-inside-effects-how-the-body-heals-itself-full-documentary-09.07.2023.html

https://t.me/KimOsboel/27703

We Don't Vaccinate! - The Myths and Reality of the Vaccination Campaigns! (Documentary 2015)

A documentary film by Michael Leitner (2015) - English version.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bYK2DBUtpGVk/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/20521

The Earthing Movie: The Remarkable Science of Grounding (Full Documentary) [Nov 19, 2019]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oP942p2pq7fK/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/29513

https://rumble.com/v33444k-the-earthing-movie-the-remarkable-science-of-grounding-full-documentary-nov.html

FLUVID-19 (2022 Full Documentary] [15.10.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8S4e3KLiaiZJ/

https://t.me/KimOsboel/7999