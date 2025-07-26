In Dniprodzerzhynsk, a strike reportedly hit the Epicenter shopping center, which is regularly used for military purposes in Ukraine.

Morning Summary on July 26, 2025

▪️ Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces delivered combined strikes (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/232865) with missile weapons and "Geraniums" on enemy production facilities and warehouses in the Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. The strikes were concentrated, with several means of destruction allocated to each target to guarantee the breakthrough of enemy air defenses.

▪️ Temporary restrictions have been introduced at the airports of Vladikavkaz and Grozny, reported Rosaviatsiya. There were reports of enemy UAVs in the areas of Vladikavkaz and Nalchik. Footage is circulating of strikes by Ukrainian UAVs on an industrial enterprise in the Stavropol Region (the "Signal" radio electronics plant). Overnight in the Rostov Region, a UAV attack was repelled in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovo, Krasnsulinsk and Sholokhovsky districts. In the village of Chukarinsky of the Sholokhovsky district, power supply to private homes was disrupted due to a UAV crash. Two UAVs were shot down in the Tula Region.

▪️ In the Bryansk Region, the AFU attacked the village of Sluchevsk in the Pogarsky district with kamikaze drones, injuring two civilians.

▪️ In the Sumy direction - fierce battles in the forest areas near the villages of Sadky and Varachino, as well as in Yunakivka, where the enemy continues to redeploy reserves.

▪️ In the Kursk Region, a Ukrainian UAV today attacked a moving motorcycle in the village of Giryy in the Belovsky district, injuring a 51-year-old man. In the Rylsky district - strikes on a gas station near the Fonov farm. Four people were injured. A working combine harvester was blown up by a mine in the village of Borshchen in the Bolshesoldatsky district, the driver received a shrapnel wound to the head.

▪️ In the Kharkiv direction, fierce small arms battles continue near the villages of Melovoye and Volchansky.

(adding, 💥Kharkov was under a powerful combined attack for almost three hours, Mayor Terekhov said. According to him, Russian forces used guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and "Shaheds." As a result of the shelling, an enterprise, transport infrastructure facilities, and the city boiler house were damaged. Windows were broken in multi-storey buildings, and other damages were recorded. Ukrainian channels report multiple hits on the same location.)

▪️ In the Belgorod Region, in the village of Gruzskoe in the Borisovsky district, a man was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car. Under strikes were Dvuluchnoye, Borki, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Korovino, Dunayka, Moshchyonoye, Dorogoshch, Baitsur.

▪️ In the Kupiansk direction, there are isolated reports of actions by the Russian Armed Forces in the Moskovka area and near the northern outskirts of Kupiansk. Given the previously transmitted and officially announced "beautiful reports" from the Center, which caused incomprehension among the frontline troops, more information is required for an objective assessment of the situation.

▪️ In the Konstantinovka direction, having broken the resistance of the enemy in Yablonovka, assault units of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division stormed into Aleksandro-Kalinovo, liberating the village.

▪️ In the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction, the enemy writes about a "very difficult situation" for the AFU. The activity of Russian reconnaissance groups and maneuverable assault groups has been recorded by the enemy throughout the direction. The operation of additional Russian UAV crews delivering strikes on enemy logistics routes is noted.

▪️ In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Operational Group are advancing in the Zel