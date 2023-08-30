Matthew 24 & the Coronavirus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 24th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle continues to expose lies surrounding the Coronavirus, specifically the push to blame evangelical Christians. In Matthew 24, Jesus warns us to take heed when great deceptions arise in the last days.
"For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places." Matthew 24:7