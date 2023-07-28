Crashing The Communist Party - Kingdom Citizens Invading And Infiltrating The Communist Party

Shouldn't we as Christians be infiltrating the Communist Party? Shouldn't we know our enemies plans?? How the satanists trick and recruit their pawns.





I believe that many Kingdom of God citizens are now infiltrating the Communist parties "parties" and crashing them. Its time to "crash the communist party!!" Glory. Just got that word. LEARN HOW TODAY!!





Today I am going to show you how you can crash the communist party. Not all will be called to this operation. But I think everyone should be educated as to what Communists believe and how evil it is. People should know how they plan to sexualize and pervert the children and overthrow nations.





Most of the people in Communism don't realize they are actually a part of the fascist (corporate government structure) they claim to fight. They don't realize where their orders come from and that they are actually pawns.





Watch this video and learn how to infiltrate and expose Communism. Think about this. When an enemies war plans are known, they no longer hold power. Why because we are ready and WE CATCH THEM BY SURPRISE...





But here is the deal. These people who are in Communism have been fooled by Satanists. That is the reality of it. They are fighting against a corrupt government, antifa as well. However they need to know that we as Kingdom Citizens are also against fascism and corrupt crony capitalism. However there is a better answer. A KINGDOM AGENDA. Where we all win, and don't have to destroy existing infrastructure. We raise up people of God rather than pedos and people of satan who lust after money, power, and control over the people. Share this out and watch also the links below.





Get educated on Communism here:





Communist Manifesto Exposed: https://rumble.com/v2x6uik-communism-manifesto-exposed.html









Global communist networks exposed

https://rumble.com/v2x6vu6-the-global-communist-network-exposed.html









Watch these 2 videos

"More Dangerous Than War -E Griffen"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4vTHwvioZ4





Anarchy USA (1966) a film by G. Edward Griffin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2wk6svKExk





"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Genesis 12:3





And ya demons. I have the blessing of Abraham fyi! I know, it sucks to be you right now. But Jesus is Lord over the nations and your time of torment now. I command you all into the lake of fire in the name of King Jesus.