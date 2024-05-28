BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHOCKING TESTIMONY REVEALS NIH FUNDING GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH AND AVOIDING FOIA REQUESTS
High Hopes
65 views • 11 months ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 25, 2024


As the investigation into the origins and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic takes center stage through congressional hearings, shocking testimony is being revealed to the public. Shockingly, Dr. Lawrence Tabak, principal Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health, has admitted under oath that NIH was funding gain of function research. In an even more shocking turn, newly released emails from Dr. David Morens, who worked as Senior Advisor to the Director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases directly under Dr. Anthony Fauci, reveal shocking revelations that senior officials at NIH were purposely using private emails and having in person conversations to avoid FOIA requests. Amidst all of this, HHS has stripped all funding from Peter Daszak, and Eco Health Alliance.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4x7q9o-shocking-testimony-reveals-nih-funding-gain-of-function-research-and-avoidi.html

researchtestimonyfundinghhspandemicnihdel bigtreehighwirecovid-19covidgain of functiondr anthony faucieco health alliancepeter daszakfoia requestsdr lawrence tabakdr david morens
