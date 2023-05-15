BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari On The Future Of Work March 20, 2022:
Puretrauma357
114 views • 05/15/2023

Transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari On The Future Of Work March 20, 2022:

"Also what's different is that now the machines are competing with us not just in physical skills but also in mental and cognitive skills, including things that were considered to be the hallmark of what it means to be human; even in some forms of emotional intelligence; So it's not easy to predict which jobs are in the greatest danger of being replaced. But the main things is that we really...haven't seen anything yet, the really big shocks are still ahead of us. And we have no idea what is coming, we have no idea what the job market will look like in 20 years, so we just don't know how to prepare people for this kind of world."

