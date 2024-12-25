What is happening in Syria now can be described as follows: More Shooting, part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is happening in Syria now can be described as follows: "Radical Islamists are taking revenge on the Alawites for opposing daesh."
If Ahmed Al-Sharaa doesn’t want to plunge Syria into civil war, then it’s high time to get rid of the Uzbeks, Uyghurs and other foreigners expelled from their home countries.