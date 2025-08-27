Serpents in the Sky and Comets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Universal myths of sky serpents likely describe comets & celestial phenomena. Randall Carlson explains these ancient symbols, from swords in Revelation to global serpent lore, represent real cosmic events. With objects like ‘Oumuamua & 3I-Atlas being discovered, it begs the question: are we visited by interstellar objects far more often than anyone knew?
#Cosmology #Comets #AncientAstronomy #Mythology #SerpentInTheSky #3IAtlas #Oumuamua
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport