IOF detention campaign in the town of Al-Ram, N of occupied Jerusalem

#Israeli occupation forces carried out a mass detention campaign in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied Jerusalem.

Adding:

Israel launches a large-scale military operation against Northern West Bank.

Israel Channel 14: The Israeli army launches a large-scale operation against various parts of the northern West Bank.

- The IOF has been preparing for such an operation for a while, and the israeli media continuously talked about it.

- Last night the Occupation Air Force carried out an airstrike on the city of Tulkarm leaving 5 Palestinians killed.

- They Occupation army announced that the operation at this stage will target the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas, all three in Northern West Bank, noting that the operation has started nearly an hour ago with heavy clashes taking place in all three cities.

- So far 2 Palestinians have been martyred in the city of Jenin and 5 others have been critically injured

Adding:

Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Zone

Chronicle of events for August 26-27, 2024

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces carried out another series of strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave: both the coastal and southeastern districts of the city came under fire. At the same time, clashes continued in the vicinity of the University College.

In the central part of the enclave, the IDF units were able to significantly expand the area under their control in the territory where the evacuation of the population was announced more than a week ago. At the same time, there were reports of shootouts south of Deir al-Balah, while the Israelis did not attempt to enter the city itself.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces completely withdrew their forces from the Hamad residential complex and advanced along the Salah ad-Din highway to the outskirts of the Dar as-Salam hospital. The Israelis also struck Khan Yunis and Rafah again.

In the West Bank, the Israeli security forces carried out another series of raids, detaining several dozen people. There were also clashes with local militants: five people were killed in Tulkarm, and several explosions occurred in Nablus.

The situation along the Lebanon-Israel border has not undergone significant changes, but remains tense. The parties exchange strikes, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian objects.

@rybar





