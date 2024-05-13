History, Financial Backing, and Symbolism of Demolished Georgia Guidestones - Sheila Holm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Georgia Guidestones was a monument that once stood in Elberton, GA scrawled with demonic dark guiding principles in ten different languages. Sheila Holm is an author, speaker, and researcher who has done exhaustive research into the history of the Georgia Guidestones and their subsequent destruction on July 6, 2022. She talks about who funded the monument - which is seen by some as an eerie ode to the New World Order - and what it represents. She also discusses her theory on who may have had a hand in destroying it, amidst a swirl of ongoing rumors. “The evil we are dealing with is the same evil every nation is dealing with,” she shares, pointing back to the sin that originated in the Garden of Eden.
TAKEAWAYS
Lions have profound meaning and symbolism to the English monarchy
Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were acutely aware of the threat that King George III and the monarchy posed to America
Georgia has often been a hotbed of strange activity, something that’s obvious with the Georgia Guidestones
19 may be an important number to New World Order enthusiasts who backed the construction of the Georgia Guidestones
