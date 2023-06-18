BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Indications are that the magnetic poles, already split into 4 magnetic poles, are going to flip for the first time in 780,000 Years
TEOTWAWKI Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
840 views • 06/18/2023

Prepare for uncertainties in the future including being cut off from others, services, supplies, and communication. There are tornados, earthquakes, volcano ash, the Cascadia Subduction Zone Devastation, The New Madrid Fault Line Split, The Crustal Shift from the Celestial Bodies clearly present, the magnetic pole flip, or anything else.Video Clips used in this video.

1. Earth's Magnetic North Pole Is Shifting, Prompting Fears of a Coming Global Chaos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M49FwCSjPGE

2. ALERT WARNING ALERT! WE HAVE ARRIVED AT THE 40 DEGREE MARK. POLE SHIFT GSM CC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Zs16OJfvXI

3. THE THEORY OF 40 DEGREES EXPLAINED..... POLE SHIFT GSM CC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpRMzdRaAus

4. What will happen when Earth's magnetic field flips? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8sGoEsP0rk

5. What Will Happen When Earth's North And South Pole Flip? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6Ggs7nUjxA

6. Is Earth's Magnetic Field Flipping? Study Discovers Important Data https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8sGoEsP0rk

newsmagnetospherecbnkim-clementmagnetic-pole-shiftmavericstar-reloadedanton-petrovinsider-tech
