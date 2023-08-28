© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MORE EVIDENCE - 2 Miles from Lahaina Fire A Melted Car Surrounded by Gravel! D.E.W. or What?
Aloha! We ask you to please give to the people of Lahaina@ http://www.LahainaFireFund.com You can register yourself as a fire survivor that needs HELP or as a resource at http://www.MauiLFG.org Please be sure to share like and subscribe to the channel to support this community and our mission “Let’s Find the Gap and Let’s Fill the Gap with LOVE and TRUTH - Let’s Effin Go! #LFG 153 E Kamehameha Ave Ste 104 #557 Kahului, HI 96732 (800)991-5387
Mirrored - Hawaii Real Estate
Thanks to Carlos J for Link